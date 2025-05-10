Thousands protest across Israel demanding return of 59 hostages held in Gaza

Thousands gathered across Israel Saturday evening to demand the immediate return of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza after 582 days of captivity. The demonstrations came amid growing concern for the lives of three of the hostages, following comments by Israeli officials and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Families of the hostages warned that Israel is missing a critical diplomatic opportunity and urged the government to adopt a comprehensive regional deal to end the war and bring their loved ones home.
At a central rally in Tel Aviv, families and supporters accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of choosing continued conflict over saving lives. Rafi Ben-Shitrit, father of Sgt. Elroy Ben Shitrit who was killed in the ongoing war, criticized Netanyahu for claiming he sleeps with a “clear conscience,” calling it an insult to grieving families.
Protesters marched with 59 stretchers symbolizing each captive and warned that renewed military operations endanger their lives.
Several family members delivered emotional speeches. Heirut Nimrodi, whose son Tamir is among the hostages feared dead, pleaded with lawmakers not to frame a ceasefire as a national threat. “Every day is a struggle. Every day we cling to ‘maybe,’” she said.
Michel Iluz, father of slain hostage Guy Iluz, condemned planned operations in Gaza, citing military warnings that such moves put hostages at risk. “A black flag flies over this mission,” he declared.
Protesters also demonstrated in Haifa and near the IDF's military headquarters in Tel Aviv, blocking roads and lighting fires. Many voiced anger at what they see as government indifference and political maneuvering. “There is a 60th hostage,” said one speaker, “his name is Benjamin Netanyahu — held captive by a minority in his own coalition.”