Trump: Three more hostages died in Gaza, only 21 remain alive

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday that 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are still alive, down from 24 a week ago. He stated, "These are young people, and young people don't die. Old people die, but young people don't die under these conditions." An official Israeli statement on the matter has yet to be released as of Tuesday night.
Trump made the remarks during the official swearing-in ceremony of Steve Witkoff as U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East. He also confirmed that he would not be stopping in Israel during his upcoming Middle East visit.
Regarding the conflict in Yemen, Trump announced that the United States would cease its airstrikes against Houthi rebels. He explained, "They don't want to fight anymore," attributing this shift to the Houthis' expressed willingness to halt attacks on regional shipping. The ceasefire was reportedly mediated by Oman and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.
Trump emphasized that the focus is on maintaining freedom of navigation, particularly in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. However, analysts noted that the Houthis had not publicly confirmed the ceasefire, and tensions persist, especially concerning their stance on Israel.
On Iran, Trump reiterated the U.S. position that Tehran must not possess nuclear weapons. He stated: "We want Iran to be a successful country. We don't want to do anything that blocks that path. But they can't have nuclear weapons. And if they choose another path, it will be a very sad thing, and it's something we don't want to do, but we won't have a choice. They are not going to have nuclear weapons. They are not going to have nuclear weapons. Do you understand me?"
The announcement of the hostages' status comes as Israel plans a new military operation in Gaza, intensifying the urgency of diplomatic efforts in the region.