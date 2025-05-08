'Certainly alive': These are the 21 hostages that have shown signs of life

For a long time, including as recently as Wednesday morning, Israeli officials stated that the number of living hostages in Gaza stood at 24—despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife telling him last week that the number was “fewer,” after he had said there were “up to 24 living hostages.” On Monday, former U.S. President Donald Trump said the number was 21. Then on Tuesday, after Israel’s hostage and missing persons coordinator Gal Hirsch said there had been no change, Netanyahu declared that the number of living hostages stood at 21 “with certainty,” with three others whose status is uncertain.
Fifty-nine hostages remain in Hamas captivity, of whom 35 have been declared dead by Israeli authorities. Twenty-one are confirmed to be alive, according to Netanyahu, and the status of three changed Tuesday to “possibly deceased.” These families were recently informed of concerns regarding their loved ones’ fates—not yesterday, as Tamir Nimrodi’s mother claimed Wednesday morning.
Now, unless Hamas suddenly agrees to a deal that does not include an end to the war, the Israeli government is planning a broad offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, the operation will not stop “until the objectives are achieved.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed this stance, opposing a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases.
Signs of life have been received from 20 of the living hostages, but conditions in captivity continue to deteriorate, now 579 days into the war. The following is a list of hostages from whom signs of life have been received—and those from whom none have been recorded since the October 7 abduction:
Bipin Joshi, 24, a Nepalese agriculture student, was kidnapped from the Gaza border area. His current condition is unknown. Before the abduction, he suffered from allergies. A friend told Ynet that Bipin showed tremendous bravery during the massacre, grabbing a grenade and throwing it out to save others.
Tamir Nimrodi, 20, was abducted from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration. His mother, Herut, told Ynet on Tuesday that three families have not received clear updates about their loved ones, emphasizing, “We are one of them.” She said the family believes Tamir is alive, as long as there is no concrete information otherwise. In footage from the abduction, Tamir is seen alive, held by a terrorist by the neck, wearing pajamas, barefoot, and without glasses. A report by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that “the complete lack of information raises serious concerns about his health and survival under harsh captivity conditions.”
Ariel Cunio, 26, partner of Arbel Yehoud who was held alone by Islamic Jihad, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. No direct sign of life has been received. Ariel’s brother, David Cunio, was also kidnapped and remains in captivity. A signal of life was received from David.
Phinta Nataphong, 35, the last remaining Thai hostage, is still being held. Thailand’s acting ambassador said in January that efforts to locate and release him are ongoing.
Alon Ohel, 24, was abducted from the Nova music festival. In February, released hostages said he was severely injured by shrapnel in his right eye and can only see silhouettes. The Hostages Forum health team stated that such an injury could lead to total vision loss in both eyes. Alon also suffers from shrapnel wounds to his arms, shoulder and neck and is chained in extreme isolation, without daylight and with severe food shortages. He reportedly experienced severe anxiety after his fellow hostages were released.
Yosef Chaim Ohana, 24, was also taken from the Nova festival. He appeared in a Hamas video in March with hostage Elkana Bohbot. According to the Hostages Forum, a released hostage said Yosef suffers from a digestive condition worsened by poor food and unsanitary conditions, leading to frequent vomiting and diarrhea that caused him to lose consciousness.
Avinatan Or, 32, from Tel Aviv, partner of released hostage Noa Argamani, was taken from Nova. He is held in central Gaza under dire conditions, with food and water shortages and in a severe psychological state. A sign of life was received, but no further footage has been released since the video showing him and Noa being separated.
Matan Angrest, 21, from Kiryat Bialik was abducted from a burning tank at Nahal Oz. He appeared injured and pale in a Hamas video, with right-hand damage, facial asymmetry and a broken nose, likely from torture. He is held in cage-like cells, tortured during interrogations, and suffers from food deprivation, lack of daylight, and poor sanitation.
Elkana Bohbot, 35, from Mevaseret Zion was kidnapped from Nova after helping evacuate the wounded. He has appeared in several Hamas videos. He suffers from asthma, chronic respiratory issues, significant weight loss, and malnutrition. He is reportedly held in a 40-meter-deep tunnel and, according to fellow hostage Ohad Ben Ami, his mental health severely declined after they were separated.
Ziv and Gali Berman, 27, twins from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, are held in harsh conditions with food and water deprivation. A sign of life was received in February. Ziv sustained a head injury early in captivity, and Gali has been mostly isolated.
Rom Breslavski, 21, from Jerusalem, a Nova security guard, appeared in a recent video saying, “I’m in pain all day. I don’t know what this illness is.” He has asthma and severe allergies, scoliosis, chronic back pain, and wears glasses—which he no longer has in captivity.
Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 23, from Alfei Menashe, was abused physically and mentally. He was seen in a Hamas video looking exhausted and pleading to return home. He and Evyatar David experienced psychological torment and were later returned to a booby-trapped tunnel, where Guy is kept chained, sometimes with a bag over his head for days, and receives minimal food.
Evyatar David, 24, from Kfar Saba was also kidnapped from Nova. In a February video, he appeared fearful and distressed. He is held without glasses, impairing his vision, in a booby-trapped tunnel under similarly dire conditions. Medical assessments indicate a serious decline in his physical and mental health.
Nimrod Cohen, 20, from Rehovot, a soldier, was the sole survivor from his tank crew. He underwent torture and isolation in dungeon-like tunnels and is completely cut off. A sensitive and introverted individual, he appeared in a video with blurred facial features. A released hostage said Nimrod was not injured but in poor physical and emotional condition.
Bar Avraham Kuperstein, 22, from Holon, a Nova security guard, was seen in a video bound with rope around his neck. In February, released hostages confirmed they were held with him and passed along a confirmed sign of life.
Edan Alexander, 21, a lone American soldier in the Golani Brigade, was taken from an outpost. In a November video, he described his distress. A second video was released last month.
Eitan Horn, 37, from Kfar Saba was kidnapped with his brother Iair, who was released. In February, Eitan appeared extremely thin, with infections and chronic skin disease that has worsened without treatment.
Segev Kaflon, 27, from Dimona was taken from Nova. A February sign of life was received. He has preexisting conditions including panic disorder, PTSD and anxiety. Before the abduction, he had leg surgery and now suffers severe pain and coughing fits. He is held in chains under prolonged isolation and without medical care.
David Cunio, 34, from Nir Oz, Ariel’s brother, was taken with his wife and daughters, who later were released. A confirmed sign of life was received from him in February.
Omri Miran, 47, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz. A recent video shows he spent months in tunnels without light or clean air, suffering from hunger and isolation.
Eitan Avraham Mor, 24, from Kiryat Arba was taken from Nova. A sign of life was received in March, but no medical details are known.
Matan Zangauker, 24, from Ofakim was kidnapped with his partner Ilana Gritchevsky, who later was released. In a December video, he described dire conditions: lack of food, water, medicine and hygiene, including the presence of rats and insects, isolation and perpetual darkness.
Maxim Herkin, 36, from Tirat Carmel, a native of Donbas, Ukraine, was taken from Nova. Though he is not a Russian citizen, Russia has petitioned Hamas for his release. A recent Hamas video showed him again, less than a month after the previous one featuring him and Bar Kuperstein.