Hamas terrorist involved in Shani Louk's abduction eliminated in Israeli airstrike

Israeli forces eliminated a Hamas terrorist who took part in the abduction of Shani Louk during the October 7 massacre , the IDF and Shin Bet security agency announced Tuesday.

Tamer Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Zabaq was eliminated Monday in an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. According to Israeli security officials, he was a member of Hamas' military wing who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 attacks and participated in Louk's kidnapping.

Gallery Hamas terrorist who took part in the abduction of Shani Louk during the October 7 massacre ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson )

Louk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist, was attending the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im when Hamas terrorists stormed the event on October 7. Videos filmed before the attack showed her dancing and smiling alongside other festivalgoers. Hours later, footage circulated widely on social media showing her apparently unconscious body being paraded through Gaza in the back of a pickup truck as terrorists surrounded and abused her.

For weeks, her family held out hope that she might still be alive. However, on October 30, 2023, Israeli authorities confirmed her death after identifying a fragment of her skull through DNA testing. Her sister, Adi, announced the news on Instagram, bringing a devastating end to the family's search for answers.

Louk's body paraded in Gaza

The IDF and Shin Bet said Al-Zabaq had continued to play an active role in Hamas operations throughout the war. More recently, he was allegedly involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities.

Israeli officials accused him of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement, saying the airstrike was carried out to eliminate an ongoing threat.

German Israeli national Shani Louk

The military said it took precautions to minimize the risk of civilian casualties, including using precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance. It did not report whether anyone else was injured in the strike.