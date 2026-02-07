Report: White House to host Board of Peace meeting ahead of Netanyahu visit

The White House is planning to hold the first meeting of a newly established Board of Peace for Gaza on February 19 in Washington, according to a report by Axios citing a U.S. official and diplomats from four countries that are members of the body.
If it takes place as planned, the meeting is expected to coincide with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s anticipated visit to the United States, or at least to precede his participation in the annual AIPAC policy conference, scheduled for February 22–24.
A U.S. official told Axios that the gathering would serve as an initial convening aimed in part at mobilizing funding for Gaza’s reconstruction, as the White House seeks to advance the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan for the territory. Plans for the meeting are still in an early stage and remain subject to change.
The reopening of the Rafah crossing last week marked what U.S. officials described as the opening step in the implementation of the president’s reconstruction plan. Behind the scenes, intensive diplomatic contacts have been underway, as the reopening is expected to be followed by the initial entry of a technocratic council that would assume governing authority.
Trump formally announced the creation of the Board of Peace about two weeks ago at a ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Leaders from around the world who agreed to participate in the body were invited to the event and signed its founding charter. The board was initially envisioned as a small group of leaders tasked with overseeing a ceasefire in Gaza. Trump later decided to expand its mandate to include oversight of additional conflicts. He announced its establishment amid frustration over not having received the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his claim that he helped end eight wars worldwide.
A senior White House official told AP that 60 countries were invited to join the board, and that 35 have accepted so far. Trump is to serve as chairman of the board and, although the charter does not explicitly spell this out, CNN and Reuters have reported that he is expected to hold the position for life, even after leaving the presidency. The charter states that the chairman will be Trump, who will also serve as the United States’ representative to the board.
Israel did not sign the Board of Peace charter at the Davos ceremony, but Netanyahu later said he agreed to Trump’s request that he serve as a member. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar have also confirmed their participation. All but Egypt sent representatives to sign the charter.
Additional countries whose leaders or senior officials attended the ceremony to sign the charter include Bahrain, Morocco, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Mongolia. Belarus, Vietnam and Kazakhstan have also been reported as joining the board.
First published: 07:42, 02.07.26