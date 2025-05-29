Gaza aid resumes as IDF urges civilians to expel Hamas from distribution centers

Humanitarian aid operations resumed in Gaza on Thursday as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reopened its central distribution center near the Netzarim Corridor, following a day of chaos and disinformation reportedly fueled by Hamas. The center is one of two currently active in a large-scale effort to deliver food to civilians across the war-torn enclave.
Shortly after operations resumed, reports emerged of an Israeli strike near the facility, adjacent to the Netzarim Corridor. No injuries were reported, but sources said the strike appeared to be another attempt—likely by Hamas—to disrupt aid efforts. The IDF also dropped leaflets calling on civilians to evacuate northern Gaza, saying that ground operations were expanding.
Throughout the morning, large crowds of Gazans, including many families with children, gathered at the distribution site. According to the foundation, 14,616 food parcels were distributed across three centers on Wednesday: 4,824 in the central Rafah hub, 3,312 in another Rafah site and 6,480 at the central Gaza Strip location.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Each package is designed to sustain a family of five for one week, the foundation said. Sources familiar with the operation told Ynet that "the only thing not collapsing in Gaza are the American companies. The UN has collapsed. Hamas is being looted."
Meanwhile, IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of the Nuseirat refugee camp, located near the aid activity. In his message, Adraee accused Hamas terrorists of hiding among civilians and using civilian infrastructure, urging locals to expel them “before it’s too late.” The IDF also released new intelligence indicating ongoing Hamas terror activity in and around civilian sites in the area.
“The terrorist organization continues to cynically use the civilian population as human shields, putting their lives at direct risk,” the IDF said in a statement. “We urge residents to distance themselves from Hamas infrastructure and protect their lives.”