'Kisses for Netanyahu and Trump': Gazans cheer as aid distribution sets off

Following what was described as a successful day of food parcel distribution to residents of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which operates the Strip’s aid centers, released footage Wednesday evening showing Gazans celebrating the arrival of humanitarian aid and, in some cases, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.
One video published by the foundation showed Gazans, including children and teenagers, singing and cheering while holding food boxes. In one clip, a man was filmed praising Netanyahu and Trump, shouting “America!” and blowing kisses.
In another video shared on TikTok, a Gazan thanked those who delivered the aid, saying, “Well done to whoever brought us this—whether he's a Muslim, infidel, Arab, foreigner or American.”
Two distribution centers opened Wednesday. One began operating around noon, about three hours late, after chaos erupted at the site the previous evening when crowds looted leftover food and even GHF equipment.
According to the GHF, about 14,550 food parcels were distributed across the two centers. The foundation said each box is designed to feed 5.5 people for 3.5 days, totaling approximately 840,262 meals. Additional centers will open soon and new ones are expected to be built in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that Israel facilitated the transfer of vaccines into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing this week. The shipment included 15,050 vials of pneumococcal vaccine—enough for 75,250 people—and 10,550 vials of diphtheria vaccine, sufficient for 105,500 people.
Shortly after the centers opened, Reuters reported an alleged GHF statement claimed the aid operation had been “temporarily suspended” due to unrest. GHF quickly denied the report, calling it fake news spread by individuals impersonating the foundation—reportedly by members of Hamas who even created a fake social media account.
Hours after the false announcement, hundreds of Gazans stormed a Hamas warehouse in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, seizing large quantities of flour sacks. Five people were shot dead in the incident. Footage later emerged showing crowds inside emptied storage halls.