How dripping water led police to ramming attack terror suspect hiding on a crane

“For days, we had been conducting a wide-scale manhunt to capture the suspect,” said Chief Superintendent Shay Ben Baruch, who took part in the search. “It was a complex operation involving a large number of police officers, the Sharon District Commander, Chief Superintendent Eli Pinto, Border Police forces, and many volunteers in the area.”

Ben Baruch, who also serves as the regional coordinator for the Lev HaSharon Regional Council and the settlements unit of Central Border Police, described how the suspect was finally caught: “We had already searched the area around the construction site several times since Thursday morning. Then, yesterday afternoon, a decision was made to check it again. I entered with a large force, and suddenly we felt drops of water falling on us from above. We didn’t understand where they were coming from.”

