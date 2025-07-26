After two-day manhunt, ramming attack suspect caught hiding on crane at construction site

Israeli police on Saturday evening arrested a man suspected of carrying out a car-ramming attack that injured 11 people , including nine soldiers, at the entrance to the central Israeli town of Kfar Yona two days earlier.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Arkan Khaled from the Arab town of Taybeh, was apprehended at a construction site in the area. Police said he was found hiding atop a crane.

Moment of the suspect’s arrest at a construction site in Kfar Yona

The arrest followed a two-day manhunt focused on the area near Beit Lid Junction and Poleg Junction, close to where the suspect had abandoned the vehicle used in Thursday's attack. The site, which is surrounded by industrial buildings under construction, served as the base of operations for the police search.

According to police, Khaled used a Toyota with Israeli license plates that he had allegedly borrowed from a friend in the city of Lod under the pretense of buying bread. Instead, he drove to the Sharon region, where he is suspected of intentionally ramming into a group of soldiers.

The attack wounded 11 people, including nine soldiers who were evacuated to Sanz Medical Center in Netanya, Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera and Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. One of the soldiers was moderately injured, while the others sustained mild injuries.

2 View gallery Terror suspect Arkan Khaled arrested at a construction site near Kfar Yona ( Photo: Israel Police )

Shortly after the attack, police released security footage showing the suspect veering off the road and accelerating toward a group of soldiers moments before impact. Khaled allegedly fled the scene on foot after abandoning the vehicle near Beit Lid.

The friend who lent him the car was detained for questioning, along with several other individuals believed to be connected to the vehicle.

Search efforts, which included helicopters and drones, focused on the vicinity of Kfar Yona and nearby agricultural and construction areas . Police conducted sweeps at several construction sites, ultimately leading to Khaled’s capture.

Police Commissioner Dani Levy thanked Central District Commander Deputy Commissioner Yair Hezroni, along with hundreds of officers, Border Police fighters, volunteers, local response teams and other security personnel for their determination, perseverance and operational drive that led to the arrest of the suspect. "I saw your determination up close over these past three days, and no one is prouder than I am," Levy said. "You stood firm in your mission under intense heat and for long hours."

Locals told Ynet they were relieved following the arrest of the assailant in the ramming attack. “We’re glad they caught him. We spent three days in fear . Now we can finally breathe and calm the kids,” said one resident. Others were more critical: “He was right under the police’s nose. We don’t understand why it took so long to catch him.”

The Kfar Yona Municipality notified residents of the arrest with a public message. “Dear residents, the terrorist who carried out the car-ramming attack has been captured," a statement read. "Mayor Albert Taib extends his thanks to the Israel Police, the Shin Bet, the local alert squad and all our volunteers who took part in the intensive search since the morning of the attack.”