Gaza health official threatened after calling out terrorists using hospital

The head of nursing at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Mohammad Sakr, has come under threat after publicly condemning Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists for using the medical facility to carry out terror activity.
In a Facebook post, Sakr identified himself by name and title and said he had appealed to the operatives to leave the hospital, explaining that his actions were aimed at protecting the facility from being shut down.
Following his plea, Sakr received a note at his office reading, “Dear one: You’ve crossed the line—be careful. This is your first warning.” In his post, he added, “They are threatening me brutally. I call on you in the name of God—not to forgive them.”
A Gaza-based source reported that last month, senior commanders from Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades and internal security forces barricaded themselves inside al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, even expelling new mothers from recovery rooms to take shelter there.
Meanwhile, the IDF said it struck a Hamas command-and-control center inside Gaza City's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital overnight in response to a rocket fired toward southern Israel during Passover on Saturday night. Israeli officials said no one was hurt after medical staff were warned in advance and evacuated the facility.
Hamas condemned the strike as “a vile and filthy crime,” accusing Israel of deliberately targeting 34 hospitals across Gaza in what it called a systematic campaign to destroy the enclave’s health infrastructure. The Gaza government’s media office dismissed Israel’s claim that terrorists operated from within the hospital as “absurd” and “a desperate attempt to justify its crimes against a protected civilian facility.”
Separately, a rocket alert sounded Sunday afternoon in Kibbutz Re’im near the Gaza border. The IDF later confirmed that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted. Palestinian media reported Israeli strikes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood in response. Similar rocket fire occurred a day earlier, and last week a heavy barrage targeted Ashdod and Ashkelon.
In the wake of the attack, IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning to residents of multiple neighborhoods in Khan Younis, including Kizan al-Najjar, Kizan Abu Rishwan, al-Salam, al-Manara, al-Qurain, Ma’an, Batn al-Samin, Jurat al-Lot, al-Fukhari and southern areas of Bani Suheila. “We will strike with maximum force any area from which rockets are launched,” Adraee wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, the IDF reported that Israeli forces struck more than 90 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours. The strikes included a weapons warehouse in Gaza City's Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods containing explosives and devices used in attacks, as well as the rocket launch site from which Saturday’s attacks were launched. Troops from the 36th Division continued operations in Rafah and the Morag Corridor.
In Rafah's Tel al-Sultan and Shaboura neighborhoods, Gaza Division forces destroyed weapons caches, tunnels and terror infrastructure, killing several terrorists. In northern Gaza, the 252nd Division also destroyed tunnels, military compounds and eliminated terrorists attempting to plant explosives.