IDF cuts of southern Gaza from the rest of the Strip, military says

IDF forces completed deployment along the Morag Corridor in Gaza and cut southern Gaza off from the rest of the Strip, the military said on Saturday. the forces surrounded the city of Rafah, destroyed underground tunnels and terror infrastructure, the IDF said in a statement.
The military also said that in the past 10 days of fighting in the area, dozens of terrorists were killed. "The IDF will continue to solidify its control on the main passageway and take action to thwart terror activity," the statement read.
Meanwhile, a senior member of Hamas told the AFP that a delegation from the terror group would be traveling to Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egyptian mediators on a possible ceasefire agreement."We hope the meeting will achieve real progress towards reaching an agreement to end the war, halt the aggression and ensure the full withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza," he said.
Israeli officials said that the ball is in the Hamas court. As far as Israel was concerned, the Egyptian proposal that included the release of eight live hostages was on the table alongside the Witkoff plan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on Friday to consider the Egyptian proposal that includes steps to end the war, which Israel opposes and the continued military pressure on the Strip, including targeted killing of senior members of Hamas.