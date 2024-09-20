Coordinated pager blasts were 15-years in the making, report

American intelligence sources say plan involves shell companies, multiple layers of intelligence officers and assets fronting legitimate companies, adding CIA rejected similar-style operations for fear of injury to innocent bystanders 

American intelligence officials said the operation to detonate thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah in Lebanon was at least 15 years in the making, ABC News reported late on Friday.
"Planning for the attack involved shell companies, with multiple layers of Israeli intelligence officers and their assets fronting a legitimate company that produced the pagers," the network said, adding that at least some of those involved were unaware of who they were really working for.
ABC's sources said 30 to 60 grams of explosives were inserted into the pagers along with an electronic trigger. One source said similar attacks were also considered by the CIA but rejected because of the high risk to innocent bystanders.
3 View gallery
בית בבודפשט ממנו פעלה חברת BAP שייצרה הביפרים למתקפהבית בבודפשט ממנו פעלה חברת BAP שייצרה הביפרים למתקפה
Offices of Hungarian BAC company implicated in the pager attacks in Beirut
(Photo: Zeev Avrahami)
3 View gallery
תיעוד מרגעי פיצוץ מכשירי הקשר שהתפוצצו וגמרו לפגיעה ופציעתם של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנוןתיעוד מרגעי פיצוץ מכשירי הקשר שהתפוצצו וגמרו לפגיעה ופציעתם של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנון
a pager belonging to a member of Hezbollah detonates in a Beirut market
According to reports in Lebanon, over 3,000 Hezbollah operatives were wounded when the pagers exploded and 450 more were hurt in the second wave of the attack a day later, when hand radio devices also exploded.
3 View gallery
דיווח בא-נהאר הלבנוני על אירוע ביטחוני בדאחייה של ביירות עם נפגעיםדיווח בא-נהאר הלבנוני על אירוע ביטחוני בדאחייה של ביירות עם נפגעים
Panic in Beirut's Dahiya sector amid communication devices detonations
Officially Hezbollah confirmed 37 fatalities in total but Israeli officials estimated the death toll to be much higher.
