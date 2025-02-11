Oldest hostage Shlomo Mansour, 86, murdered on Oct. 7, body abducted to Gaza, IDF says

Shlomo Mansour, the oldest hostage held in Gaza was murdered during the Hamas massacre and his body was taken to Gaza by the terrorists, the IDF said on Tuesday.
"This is one of the hardest days in the history of our Kibbutz. Shlomo was for us more than a member of our community," the kibbutz said in a statement. " Mansour was a father, grandfather, true friend and the beating heart of our Kibbutz. His smile, humility and warmth were an inspiration to all of us. Our heats are broken over our failure to bring him back to us alive. The entire community is grieving our loss."
Hamas terrorists abducted Sholomo and his wife Mazal during the Oct. 7 massacre. Mazal managed to break away. Shlomo who was 85, weighing only 57 kilograms and without his hearing aids, was then kidnapped into Gaza in his own car.
Mansour, who survived the pogrom against Iraqi Jews – the Farhoud, as a young boy was among the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim. He and Mazal had five children together and were grandparents to 12 grandchildren.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The IDF said the decision to declare Shomo Mansour murdered was based on intelligence gathered over months and lately confirmed by a panel of Health Ministry, Police and Religious Affairs Ministry experts. The military also relied on reports from hostages who were recently freed.