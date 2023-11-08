Journalists with Hamas terrorists: Watchdog questions international media's presence at October 7 massacre scenes

Hassan Eslaia, a freelancer who also works for CNN, reporting near the burning Israeli tank





Gaza-based photojournalists employed by the world's leading news agencies, such as the Associated Press and Reuters, captured some of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists during their deadly incursion into southern Israel on October 7 as the events were unfolding. A media watchdog report published on Wednesday sheds light on significant ethical concerns surrounding their presence at the scene.

The report, released by pro-Israeli media monitor HonestReporting, zooms in on several instances where cameramen working for prominent news outlets coincidentally arrived at the border during the early morning hours, raising questions about whether they had any foreknowledge of the attack.

Scoop: What were @AP, @Reuters, @CNN & @nytimes Gaza freelance photographers doing inside Israel on October 7? Coincidence or were they part of the plan? https://t.co/KcdXMd4DYF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 8, 2023

"What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators?" the report inquires.

"Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets? Judging from the pictures of lynching, kidnapping and storming of an Israeli kibbutz, it seems like the border has been breached not only physically, but also journalistically."

According to HonestReporting, four names appear on AP's photo credits from the Israel-Gaza border area on October 7: Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud and Hatem Ali.

Eslaiah, a freelance photographer who also works for CNN, crossed into Israel, took photos of a burning Israeli tank, and then captured Palestinian infiltrators entering Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

HonestReporting presented screenshots of Eslaiah’s now-removed X posts in which he documented himself standing in front of the Israeli tank. He did not wear a press vest or a helmet, and the Arabic caption of his tweet read: “Live from inside the Gaza Strip settlements.

Masoud, who also works for The New York Times, was there as well. Ali Mahmud and Hatem Ali captured the abduction of Israelis into Gaza. According to HonestReporting, the credits of the photographers who were at the border were subsequently removed from some of the photos in AP's database.

The report points out that Reuters has published photos from Gazan photojournalists, Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa and Yasser Qudih, who also happened to be at the border when dozens of infiltrators rolled into Israel.

They both took pictures of a burning Israeli tank on the Israeli side of the border. Shockingly, Abu Mustafa also took photos of a lynch mob brutalizing the body of an Israeli soldier who was dragged out of the tank.

The report adds that while Reuters added a graphic warning to the photo caption, its editor featured the snap as one of its “Images of the Day” on their editorial database.

This is mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/3h8d71kPza — Asaf Zamir (@AmbAsafZamir) November 8, 2023

Former Israeli consul general in New York Asaf Zamir shared his dismay over HonestReporting's findings, equating the presence of photojournalists at the scene of the massacre to "Taliban or Al Qaeda tipping off a news network about the twin towers on 9/11 and instead of preventing it, they came to photograph it."

"Do you understand how it makes us feel?" he asks in a video uploaded to social media platform X (formerly Twitter).