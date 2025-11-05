Fallen soldier's remains held in same Rafah tunnels as trapped Hamas terrorists, officials confirm

The remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin, held by Hamas since 2014, are believed to be located in the same underground tunnel network in Rafah where approximately 200 Hamas operatives have been trapped since the start of the war, Israeli officials confirmed to Ynet on Wednesday.

The information, now cleared for publication, adds new weight to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir's recent condition: that any safe passage granted to the terrorists would come only in exchange for Goldin’s return.

2 View gallery Lt. Hadar Goldin ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

For years, Hamas has refused to return Goldin’s remains, which have become a national symbol in Israel. But the fact that the operatives and Goldin are located in the same tunnel complex suggests Hamas has full knowledge of his whereabouts, an implicit admission that may shift negotiations around the remains of fallen soldiers.

Speaking at a command briefing, Zamir said the directive to Southern Command remains unchanged: eliminate all terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the tunnels, particularly in the Rafah sector on the Israeli side of the ceasefire line, dubbed the "yellow line." He emphasized that if a decision is made to allow safe passage for the trapped operatives, it would only be on the condition that Goldin’s remains are returned—and only if the withdrawal is carried out unarmed.

Two senior diplomatic sources confirmed to Ynet that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had considered allowing the evacuation of the operatives. Later, a source speaking on behalf of the prime minister said no such move would take place. According to three additional senior political officials, Netanyahu weighed the option in the context of retrieving the remains of deceased hostages and reinforcing Israel’s hold on the Rafah corridor, but a final decision had not yet been made.

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

Reports of Netanyahu’s deliberations sparked outrage among several members of the government, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as the family of Master Sgt. Efi Feldbaum , an IDF reservist who was killed in Rafah last week . “This is complete madness, Mr. Prime Minister. Stop this,” Smotrich wrote on social media.