Greta Thunberg announces second Gaza protest flotilla

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist who shifted her focus to anti-Israel and anti-Zionist protests following the October 7 Hamas massacre, announced on Monday that she will attempt to reach the Gaza Strip later this month as part of another protest flotilla — roughly two months after the Israeli Navy thwarted her previous attempt.
In a video message, Thunberg and other activists said, “We are sailing again to break the siege, and this time we’re sailing with dozens of boats and coordinated mobilizations from 44 countries around the world.” They claimed the voyage would be “the biggest international solidarity effort ever since Israel implemented its horrific siege 18 years ago.”
“The genocide against Palestinians in Gaza has been escalating for 22 months,” they said. “Israel has dropped the equivalent of eight atomic bombs on men, women and children. Hospitals, shelters, schools and homes completely destroyed. We cannot stand by while this continues.” The activists added that the flotilla would depart from Spain on August 31, with dozens more boats joining from Tunisia and other countries on September 4.
Thunberg previously tried to reach Gaza in early June aboard the “Madleen” with other anti-Israel activists. As the yacht neared the coast, Israeli naval commandos boarded it without injuries among the passengers.
The Foreign Ministry — which referred to the vessel as the “selfie yacht” — said the Navy had ordered it to steer away from Gaza’s shores, but when it did not comply, Shayetet 13 commandos seized control. “The celebrity boat is making its way safely to Israel,” the ministry said at the time.
The activists claimed Israeli drones sprayed “an unidentified white, itchy substance” at them and that communication with the yacht was cut before Israeli forces arrived. Later, footage showed Thunberg smiling and the Foreign Ministry said she was “on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits.”