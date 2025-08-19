'Genocider!': Gaza Humanitarian Fund head faces pro-Palestinian threats, protests over Gaza aid role

Rev. Johnnie Moore, appointed two months ago as chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) and a member of President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board, has been living under heavy security in recent weeks after credible threats to his life and vandalism at his northern Virginia home. Police confirmed they are investigating two credible death threats and arrested a suspect linked to property damage near his residence.

Protests outside Moore's house

Outside Moore’s neighborhood in Prince William County, about 50 pro-Palestinian activists have staged near-daily protests, shouting “war criminal” whenever he leaves his home. Graffiti has been sprayed on nearby walls, accusing him of “killing Palestinians for money,” calling him a “baby killer,” and labeling him a “genocider.”

Protests were organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, which vowed: “We will remain in the streets, outside the homes of these criminals, until the siege on Gaza is lifted, aid enters, an arms embargo is imposed on the Zionist entity, and all of Palestine is liberated, from the river to the sea.”

The demonstrations have also targeted John Acree, GHF interim CEO. Speaking at a Chabad event in Washington, Moore said, “I never thought doing something so morally right would put me in danger. If they are doing this to force us to stop, the result will be the opposite. Every attack, every threat, every lie is further proof that our work is right and necessary.”

Moore described the harassment as “domestic terrorism,” adding: “I believe some things are simple—for example, if Hamas opposes you, it probably means you’re doing the right thing. These secular attempts to stop us from saving lives only make us more determined to save lives.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund was created in May with the backing of the U.S. and Israeli governments to coordinate the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, the fund has faced sharp criticism in recent months, including from pro-Israel groups in the U.S. Reports claimed food and medicine distribution sites became dangerously overcrowded , with Palestinians crushed in the masses and some killed by live fire.

The IDF has acknowledged firing warning shots near aid distribution centers. Moore said the reports were “blown out of proportion,” though he admitted: “There were civilians killed trying to reach the sites, and the army admitted responsibility. We believe the number is relatively small, but even one life lost is too many.”

At the Washington event, Moore emphasized Jewish-Christian partnership. “Your book is also our book, your values are our values, your heroes are our heroes. I stand here today as a Christian blessed by Israel and the Jewish people, because the Bible we Christians love and cherish is a Jewish book,” he said.

