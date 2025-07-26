Families of hostages rally in Tel Aviv as ceasefire talks stall

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, calling for an immediate deal to bring their loved ones home. The rally came as Israeli negotiators returned from Qatar after the terrorist group issued its latest response to a ceasefire proposal.
Among the speakers were 11-year-old twins Einav and Nir Haimi, whose father Tal Haimi was murdered in the October 7 terrorist attack and whose body remains in Gaza. “I really thought this would be over soon,” Einav said tearfully. “I’ve lived in three hotels and gone to four different schools in the past two years. I just want my dad home.” Nir added, “It’s hard to see Dad’s picture everywhere. At night, I hear booms. I miss the life we had.”
Former hostage Or Levy, who was held by Hamas for 491 days, declared, “I am a free man!” His powerful testimony described being chained for days, starved, and held underground without daylight. “What I do know, and what those in power know, is that those still there are in even worse condition,” he said. “I’ve been home for six months. But they’re still hungry, scared and waiting.”
The families marched to the Tel Aviv branch of the U.S. Embassy, where another freed hostage, Iair Horn, who spent 498 days in captivity, spoke of the unbearable guilt of leaving his younger brother Eitan behind. “Only a deal brought me home, and only a deal will bring the remaining 50 hostages back,” he said. “We don’t have time for more partial agreements. We need a comprehensive deal that ends this war and brings everyone home.”
Similar protests took place across the country. In Karkur Junction, demonstrators marched with signs calling for the return of all hostages. In Nes Ziona, protesters lit a bonfire in the street.
At a rally in Karmei Gat, former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, whose partner Matan Zangauker remains in captivity, gave a harrowing speech recounting her time in captivity. “I was sexually harassed, consumed by fear,” she said. “I remember it all. My body remembers. But I’m here, demanding action—not just for Matan, but for all of us. To the government: enough with slogans of ‘victory’ while people rot in cages. Stop running from responsibility.”