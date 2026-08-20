New US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East as pressure on Iran intensifies

The U.S. military’s Central Command said Thursday that the USS George Washington aircraft carrier had arrived in the Middle East, adding fresh naval capability to the region as Washington continues its pressure campaign against Iran .

CENTCOM said the carrier entered the Arabian Sea near the Persian Gulf on Wednesday “as part of a scheduled deployment.”

Gallery USS George Washington ( Photo: CENTCOM )

According to reports, the George Washington is expected to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been at sea for more than 260 days. Conditions aboard the Lincoln have deteriorated during the unusually prolonged deployment, according to accounts from crew members, with at least one sailor reportedly jumping overboard amid concerns over his mental state.

The arrival of the George Washington would allow the Lincoln to return to its home port while enabling the U.S. to maintain its naval pressure on Iran.

President Donald Trump has vowed to continue the maritime blockade until Tehran yields to U.S. demands as Iran’s economic situation deteriorates. Iranian officials, however, have insisted that the country will not surrender under pressure, with one senior official warning this week that Iran could trigger a renewed escalation if the blockade is not lifted within “weeks.”

Trump announced overnight Wednesday that because Iran had refused to compromise in negotiations and reach an agreement, he intended to intensify economic measures against Tehran rather than resume military strikes for now.

He described the coming steps as “the most crushing economic operation ever undertaken against any country.”

Trump did not spell out exactly what the measures would include but said they would amount to “economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.” He also threatened penalties against countries that continue trading with Iran, one day after the United Arab Emirates joined Washington’s campaign and announced it was severing economic ties with Tehran.

“Oil smuggling, barter lines, cash transfers, money changers, ship registrations, shell companies, it all has to stop now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“ This will be an economic D-Day , and we need all of our allies to isolate and subdue the Iranian threat,” he said. “These lunatics are on the brink of defeat, and these historic measures will paralyze them and their ability to impose terror around the world. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ( Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that he would hold a news conference Monday to detail the new economic measures against Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry responded Thursday evening by condemning the planned sanctions.

“The U.S. economic sanctions against Iran, which target the basic human rights of every citizen, are an example of economic terrorism and a crime against humanity,” the ministry said.

“Sanctions and economic pressure are the other side of the coin of war and military aggression,” it added.

The ministry said Iran remained “steadfast and determined” to defend its security and national interests against military, economic, political and psychological pressure.

“Iran will use all means and capabilities to repel the Zionist-American enemy and defend Iran’s national interests,” the statement said.

Separately, the U.S. State Department on Thursday approved the possible sale of four KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft and related military equipment to Qatar in a deal valued at $4.5 billion.

The department said the sale would improve Qatar’s ability to confront “current and future threats” and increase interoperability with U.S. and allied forces.