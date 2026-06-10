Report: US-Iran talks narrowed to four nuclear issues before attacks

U.S. and Iranian negotiators had narrowed discussions over a possible nuclear agreement to four central issues before the latest escalation in the region, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing American officials and diplomats briefed on the talks.
The emerging framework, according to the report, focused on a long-term halt to uranium enrichment, the handling of Iran’s existing enriched uranium stockpile, the future of key nuclear sites and a demand for far-reaching international inspections.
U.S. officials reportedly believe such an agreement could restrict Iran’s nuclear program for roughly 15 years, though the understandings remain preliminary and could still be blocked by hard-liners in Tehran, including figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
The report said Washington has pushed for a lengthy suspension of enrichment, while Iran has sought a shorter freeze. The sides have also discussed diluting Iran’s enriched uranium, rather than necessarily removing all of it from the country, a formula that could allow Tehran to claim it retains possession of the material.
Another major sticking point is Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The U.S. has demanded the dismantling of major sites, while Iran has resisted steps that would appear to surrender what it describes as its right to enrich uranium.
The fourth issue is inspections. Washington wants international monitors to be able to inspect suspected sites quickly and broadly, including locations tied to the Revolutionary Guards, where access has long been a point of contention.
The talks were taking place as the U.S. also sought the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely shut for more than three months. The New York Times said the nuclear track had moved beyond that issue, though disputes remain over the release of frozen Iranian funds and the pace of any concessions.
The latest flare-up between Israel and Iran, along with President Donald Trump’s statement that Iran had shot down a U.S. helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, has raised doubts over whether the talks can proceed.
Still, U.S. officials cited in the report expressed hope that the recent violence would not derail the negotiations, with more detailed talks potentially taking place in Switzerland this summer.