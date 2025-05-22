Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim are the victims of the DC terror attack

Israeli embassy identifies the couple murdered in the shooting attack outside Washington's Jewish museum; 'We are heartbroken and devastated,' embassy says in a statement, 'They were our friends and colleagues.'

Daniel Edelson, New York, Sharon Kidon|
The Israeli embassy in Washington identified Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as the victims of the deadly terror attack outside the city's Jewish Museum.
"Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives," the embassy said in a statement.
2 View gallery
ירון לישינסקי ובת זוגתו שרה מילגרים נרצחו בפיגוע הירי בוושינגטוןירון לישינסקי ובת זוגתו שרה מילגרים נרצחו בפיגוע הירי בוושינגטון
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, murdered in a terror attack in D.C.
2 View gallery
Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C. Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
(Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)
"The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss. Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time."
Lischinsky, who was not Jewish, immigrated to Israel from his native Germany when he was 16 and settled in Jerusalem. According to his LinkedIn page, he served as an assistant in the embassy's policy department and was responsible for monitoring trends and events in the Middle East and North Africa.
Milgrim worked in the Embassy's public diplomacy department and liaised with the local community. Before being posted to Washington, she had worked for the Tech2Peace organization, where she researched processes of peace with an emphasis on the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

