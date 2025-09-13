Qatar rallies international support after Israeli strike in Doha

Since an Israeli strike in Doha this week aimed at senior Hamas figures — who are widely believed to have survived and reportedly were not present at the targeted site — many world leaders have traveled to Qatar to express solidarity with the Gulf country and to condemn Israel.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Saturday that in the past 24 hours he met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif; Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto; Rwandan President Paul Kagame; and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is generally seen as friendly toward Israel and opposed to many European Union measures against it.

5 View gallery Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (right) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Doha ( Photo: from X )

“I welcome Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and we appreciate his visit and Hungary's support for the sovereignty of our country following the treacherous Israeli attack that threatens the stability and security of the region, and undermines the international efforts aimed at achieving peace and regional and global stability through dialogue and respect for international law,” the emir wrote on X alongside a photo with Orbán.

Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said an Arab-Islamic “emergency summit” will be held in Doha on Monday in response to the Israeli strike. Ahead of that summit, Arab foreign ministers will meet in preparatory talks.

5 View gallery Al Thani and Rwandan President Paul Kagame ( Photo: from X )

5 View gallery Al Thani and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto ( Photo: from X )

5 View gallery Al Thani and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ( Photo: from X )

Al-Ansari said the summit has “special significance, as it reflects the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with Qatar in confronting the cowardly Israeli aggression, which targeted the residential building of some Hamas leaders, and also the firm rejection by these states of the ‘state terrorism’ carried out by Israel.”

Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed he will attend the summit, as will Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he also plans to travel to Doha on Monday.

Overnight, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani met in New York with U.S. President Donald Trump and senior officials in his administration. Al Thani emphasized in conversations that Qatar would “take all necessary measures to protect the security of the state and preserve sovereignty in light of the blatant Israeli strike.” Trump’s Middle East special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was present at the meeting.

According to Reuters, Trump said he was displeased with the strike in Doha, describing it as one that “does not advance U.S. and Israeli interests.”

5 View gallery Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani ( Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

Earlier, Al Thani met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said discussions centered on bilateral relations, and that the vice president expressed solidarity with Qatar, calling it a strategic ally of the U.S.

Reuters quoted a source familiar with the meeting saying that the discussions also involved Qatar’s future role as a mediator in the region, along with possible security cooperation in light of the Doha strike.

In a United Nations Security Council session two days ago on the Israeli strike, the Qatari prime minister sharply criticized Israel. “Attacking our territories while we were busy with negotiations has uncovered the intention of Israel. It is trying to undermine any prospect of peace. It is trying to perpetuate the suffering of the Palestinian people,” he said. "It also shows that extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages. This is not a priority."

He added that Qatar will continue its humanitarian efforts to prevent bloodshed, but will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty and security.

Before the council debate, all 15 members issued a joint statement condemning the attack in Doha — though without naming Israel. The statement expressed “deep regret at the loss of civilian life” and called for de-escalation and solidarity with Qatar. It reaffirmed support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with UN principles. The statement also noted “vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, and alongside Egypt and the United States.”

In an earlier in-depth interview with CNN, Qatar’s prime minister harshly criticized Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of leading the Middle East toward chaos.