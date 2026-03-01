Israel's air superiority expands: IDF operates in the heart of Tehran

The IDF has resumed operations in the heart of Tehran for the first time since Operation Rising Lion and the targeted killings that marked the opening blow of the current campaign. On the second day of the war, the Israeli Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, launched a broad wave of strikes against regime targets in Iran’s capital.
The IDF said that over the past 24 hours, the Air Force had carried out extensive strikes to establish air superiority and “open the route to Tehran” — as it did during last year’s war.
Plumes of smoke were seen rising over Tehran following the second day of Operation Roaring Lion, and Iranian reports described explosions in various parts of the capital. Among the reported targets was Iran’s state television headquarters.
After the opening strike on the first day of the current war, the Air Force focused primarily on western Iran — from where most missiles are launched at Israel. The operations in central Tehran mark a deepening of Israel’s air superiority.
Operationally, this means Israeli fighter jets are conducting stand-in operations over Tehran after just 24 hours of fighting. While this does not yet constitute full air control, it reflects the ability to establish freedom of aerial action deep within heavily defended territory in a short time.
This capability is also reflected in Iran’s difficulty in launching large, coordinated missile barrages, after the Air Force destroyed a significant portion of its firepower infrastructure over the past day — much of it struck in the early hours of the operation.
IDF chief to air crews that attacked Iran: 'People of Israel look to you with pride'
Preparations for Operation Roaring Lion and its opening strike included dozens of briefings and operational discussions. On Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Hatzerim Airbase together with the base commander, Brig. Gen. R., and other senior officers to assess the Air Force’s readiness ahead of the operation.
In remarks to air and ground crews before the launch of the campaign, Zamir said: “In Rising Lion we demonstrated our impressive capabilities. I believe the Air Force proved here extraordinary performance. We are operating in cooperation with CENTCOM and AFCENT, and there is tremendous power here. When we enter this campaign, that extraordinary strength will come to bear and ultimately reach its objectives at the required scale.”
“I want to express great appreciation for everything you are doing," Zamir added. "There is tremendous work here. I know it is extremely complex, demanding and around the clock. The entire people of Israel look to the Air Force with great pride. Stay strong and be ready. When we instruct you to act and give the order, I trust you that these aircraft will take to the skies, strike their targets and carry out their missions with the highest excellence.”