Hezbollah names new leader after Nasrallah assassination, report says

Hezbollah's Shura Council has chosen Hashem Safieddine as the organization's new secretary-general, following the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s Dahieh district on Friday, Saudi television channel Al Hadath reported Sunday.
Safieddine is Nasrallah's cousin and the head of Hezbollah's executive council. His appointment has yet to be officially confirmed by either Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities.
Reports over the weekend identified Safieddine as a likely successor to Nasrallah, and various outlets noted that he was not present at the senior meeting where Nasrallah was killed.
Safieddine, who closely resembles Nasrallah, is also the son-in-law of former Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Often referred to as Nasrallah’s "shadow," he has served as Hezbollah’s second-in-command, overseeing the group’s daily operations, including its institutions, finances and investments both in Lebanon and abroad.
Since 1994, when Nasrallah recalled him from his studies in Qom, Iran, to lead Hezbollah's executive council—essentially the group’s government—Safieddine has managed all sensitive issues while Nasrallah handled strategic matters. His close ties to both Hezbollah's military wing and Iran have been well-documented, and he has been on the U.S. terrorist list since 2017.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear when Nasrallah's funeral will take place. According to Reuters, his body was recovered from the site of the attack. A medical and security official in Lebanon told Reuters that the body was intact and Nasrallah did not suffer direct injuries. His death was attributed to the trauma caused by the explosion.
Initial reports suggested the funeral would be held on Monday, but there has been no confirmation from Lebanese or Hezbollah officials.
Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper reported that Hezbollah's leadership has been holding high-level consultations, involving officials from Iraq and Iran, to finalize funeral arrangements. Although no official statement has been made by Hezbollah, sources say a “historic funeral” is planned in Beirut. There are also reports that prayers will be held in Iran, after which Nasrallah’s body will be flown to Karbala, Iraq, for burial near Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad and one of the most important figures in Shia Islam.
In Iran, a portrait of Nasrallah was displayed alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian during a government meeting on Sunday. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, said Nasrallah "escalated tensions in Lebanon for Hamas. He paid the price. The world is safer without him; he terrorized many in the region."