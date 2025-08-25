The world is focused on the Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital: 'What was the objective?'

Major international outlets on Monday gave extensive coverage to the Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where Palestinians said at least 20 people were killed, including five journalists, some of whom worked for the Associated Press and Reuters.

“Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital, Gaza officials say,” read the BBC’s top headline. The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN and CBS also reported on the incident.

3 View gallery Headlines in worldwide media about the IDF strike on Nasser hospital ( Photo: CBS, Washington Post, BBC, CNN )

CNN wrote that “More than a dozen Palestinians were killed in a pair of Israeli strikes on a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, including journalists from multiple outlets.” The report cited Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry as saying "Israel carried out back-to-back strikes on the hospital in Khan Younis separated by only a matter of minutes, the ministry said. The “double-tap” hits killed journalists, health workers, and emergency response crews who had rushed to the scene after the initial attack."

The network said Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered an investigation, while the military stated it “does not target journalists.” But CNN noted that the IDF’s statement did not confirm the direct hit on the hospital, did not address reports of two consecutive strikes and did not explain the objective of the strike.

Dramatic live footage from Khan Younis during attack on hospital

The New York Times also reported that the IDF did not specify the target of the strike. The newspaper cited the IDF statement saying it regretted “any harm to uninvolved individuals” but noted that the army did not respond to questions on whether there were two separate strikes in a short span. The Times added that Israel has previously attacked medical facilities, claiming Hamas used them, while Hamas denied those accusations. It also noted that, throughout the war, Israel has barred foreign journalists from entering Gaza without military escort.

According to Palestinian sources, all of the journalists killed were working for international outlets. The Committee to Protect Journalists said 192 journalists have been killed since the war began. Reports noted the dead included a Reuters cameraman, an Al Jazeera cameraman and a local freelancer for AP.

The BBC reported that “the IDF confirmed it carried out a strike in the area but did not state the reason for the hit on the building, and ordered an investigation.” CBS said that Israeli strikes on hospitals in Gaza are “not uncommon” and claimed “Israel has not provided evidence for past similar strikes it said targeted militants operating within medical complexes.”

3 View gallery Gazan journalists killed in attack on Nasr Hospital in Khan Younis





3 View gallery Husam Al-Masri's camera ( Photo: AFP )

According to Hamas’ media office, the journalists killed were Husam Al-Masri, a Reuters photographer in Gaza; Muhammad Salama, a photographer for Al Jazeera; Moaz Abu Taha; and independent journalist Mariam Abu Daka, who has more than 200,000 Instagram followers. The ministry said they were killed while covering events at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of “an attack on press freedom and another war crime.” He said that “Israel, which continues its atrocities without regard for humanitarian or legal principles, is under the illusion that it can prevent the truth from being exposed through its systematic attacks on journalists.”

Report on attack on Nasser hospital





Footage circulated online showed the live broadcast moment of the strike on the building inside the Nasser Hospital complex. Israeli security officials said the army identified a threat from the hospital and therefore targeted the site, but stressed the incident is still under review.

An IDF spokesman said Zamir ordered “an initial inquiry to be held as soon as possible.” The army statement added: “Earlier today, IDF troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such. The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops."