Palestinians report at least 17 dead, including journalists, in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Palestinian authorities reported on Monday that an alleged Israeli airstrike hit the Nasser Hospital area in Khan Younis, killing at least 17 people, including three journalists—one from Reuters.
The Palestinian Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, said that one floor of the hospital complex was directly struck, with footage circulating online capturing the moment a building within the compound was hit during a live broadcast.
Among the deceased were Reuters photographer Hussam Al-Masri and Al-Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama, according to Gazan reports. Further strikes followed as civil defense teams worked to rescue victims from the initial blast.
Nasser Hospital director Dr. Atef El-Hout, told Al-Araby TV that the IDF struck the fourth floor without prior warning. “Several operating rooms are out of service due to the damage. We currently have around 1,000 patients, but our capacity is limited to 140 beds,” he said.
The attacks coincide with Israel’s intensified preparations for a ground offensive deep into Gaza City, dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots II” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labeled it the last major Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza. With tens of thousands of reservists mobilized, the military anticipates a fierce encounter.
A senior IDF official told CNN on Sunday that the number of Hamas terrorists in the city remains unclear, but the army expects to confront well-entrenched operatives within an extensive underground terror tunnel network.
“They know we’re coming and are preparing for it,” the source said, describing a complex structure with strategic command centers, multiple branches and tactical routes for rapid movement and surprise attacks. Before the operation, the IDF plans to evacuate approximately one million Gazans, per a Cabinet decision setting October 7—the war’s second anniversary—as a symbolic target for completion.
Subsequent airstrikes will target numerous sites previously spared due to population density, with Defense Minister Israel Katz warning that any confrontation will “open the gates of hell” in Gaza, which he called “Hamas’s capital.”