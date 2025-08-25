Palestinians report at least 17 dead, including journalists, in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

, said that one floor of the hospital complex was directly struck, with footage circulating online capturing the moment a building within the compound was hit during a live broadcast.

, said that one floor of the hospital complex was directly struck, with footage circulating online capturing the moment a building within the compound was hit during a live broadcast.

Among the deceased were Reuters photographer Hussam Al-Masri and Al-Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama, according to Gazan reports. Further strikes followed as civil defense teams worked to rescue victims from the initial blast.

Among the deceased were Reuters photographer Hussam Al-Masri and Al-Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama, according to Gazan reports. Further strikes followed as civil defense teams worked to rescue victims from the initial blast.

Among the deceased were Reuters photographer Hussam Al-Masri and Al-Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama, according to Gazan reports. Further strikes followed as civil defense teams worked to rescue victims from the initial blast.