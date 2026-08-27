Yahya Sinwar bodyguard among two Hamas terrorists killed in southern Gaza

In a separate strike on Monday, the IDF and Shin Bet killed Razek Sahil Suleiman Abu Shahma, also in the Khan Yunis area. Abu Shahma was described as a Nukhba terrorist who also took part in the infiltration of the Re’im base on October 7 and later served as a bodyguard for then-Hamas leader Sinwar.

Sinwar was killed in a clash with Israeli troops