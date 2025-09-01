Mike Huckabee visits school on Gaza border: 'Israel has right to make sure Hamas never harms it again'

During the visit, Huckabee was asked by Ynet whether the U.S. administration believes Israel should end the war and whether Washington is setting a deadline. “Israel has to get the hostages back and Israel has to defeat Hamas,” he said. “Those are the two goals that President Trump has made very clear — and how that happens is something that Israel has to decide.” He added that the objectives are also a condition to “protect children throughout the land of Israel."

On the question of a deadline, Huckabee said: “It is not our place to give a deadline, it is our place to stand with our friends.” He explained that “Israel was attacked, they did not attack anyone, they were attacked viciously and brutally ... they have a right to make sure that Hamas never harms them again."

