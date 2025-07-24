‘True friend of Israel’: Knesset lawmakers back Taiwan’s role in global forums

A bipartisan group of 72 members of the Knesset signed a declaration Thursday condemning what they described as the “systematic and unjustified exclusion” of Taiwan from international forums, praising the island nation as a steadfast ally of Israel since the October 7 Hamas massacre .

The declaration, initiated by MK Boaz Toporovsky of the centrist Yesh Atid party and head of the Knesset’s Israel-Taiwan caucus, calls for Taipei’s inclusion in global bodies—particularly those focused on health, transportation, environmental policy and human rights.

“Taiwan is a true friend of Israel, unafraid to show it in both word and deed,” Toporovsky said. “Israel will always remember who stood by it in its darkest hour. After October 7, Taiwan was among the first to express support and has continued to do so ever since. It backed Israel on the diplomatic stage and advanced aid for victims, helped establish resilience centers and promoted healthcare and education. Members of Knesset see this, as well as the shared values of democracy and human rights."

Toporovsky added that he is “proud that a majority of Knesset members have expressed their gratitude to Taiwan and their support for its continued positive role in international affairs,” and he urged “the Israeli business, academic and public sectors to deepen cooperation with Taiwan, a society driven by innovation and progress.”

MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionist Party also co-sponsored the initiative, which garnered support from nearly every Knesset faction except the Arab parties. “Taiwan is a true friend of Israel and is not afraid to show it—in both words and actions," Ohad said. "Israel and Taiwan share many mutual interests, and Taiwan has repeatedly reaffirmed its support for Israel, even more strongly since the war began. This is our opportunity to show deep appreciation for Taiwan and to stand with it in our shared pursuit of prosperity.”

Lawmakers emphasized that supporting Taiwan’s participation in organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) does not contradict Israel’s official commitment to the “One China” policy, which recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, including Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. Most countries, including Israel, uphold this policy to maintain official relations with China, though many support Taiwan’s participation in international forums.

The declaration highlighted Taiwan’s contributions during global crises, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it played a leading role in providing solutions and aid to other countries. “Taiwan is a vibrant democracy committed to liberty, equality, human rights and the rule of law—even under challenging geopolitical circumstances,” the lawmakers wrote.

Some MKs reportedly faced pressure from China not to sign the declaration, including threats of entry bans. The backdrop to the move includes growing frustration in Israel over China’s perceived indifference since October 7, including its refusal to assist in the release of Israeli hostage Noa Argamani , whose late mother was Chinese.

Taiwan, by contrast, has significantly increased its support for Israel. It was among the first countries to express solidarity after the October 7 attacks and has since donated over NIS 3 million ($900,000) to aid Israeli defense and civilian recovery efforts. Contributions include satellite communication systems for local authorities, support for Druze veterans after the July 2024 Majdal Shams attack—which left 12 Druze children dead—and rehabilitation projects for southern communities impacted by the war.

Taiwan also contributed NIS 1.2 million to victims of the Israel-Iran war in Bat Yam and to the emergency response group ZAKA.

Taiwan’s representative in Israel, Abby Lee, welcomed the initiative. “On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, I want to thank the Knesset for its cross-party support," she said. "This joint declaration reinforces not only your consistent support for democracy, but also your recognition of Taiwan’s contributions to global affairs and your explicit backing for its meaningful participation in international organizations.”

Lee called the declaration “a historic and unprecedented step that sends a powerful message, not just to the people of Taiwan but to democracies around the world, that in times of mounting pressure from authoritarian regimes, democracies must stand together in solidarity and speak with one voice.”

She added that Taiwan is eager to deepen ties with Israel “in economic, technological and people-to-people spheres,” and expressed hope that “our relationship will continue to grow, and that our friendship will flourish based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

Lee concluded by thanking “the courageous and warmhearted Knesset members who have carried Taiwan’s flag not only in this decision, but consistently over the years.”