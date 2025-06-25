'You are not alone': Taiwan, US institutions rally behind Israel following Iran strikes

In the wake of the heavy Iranian rocket barrages and widespread damage across Israel, the country has received powerful gestures of international solidarity from governments and organizations seeking to support Israel and its people during this challenging time.

On Monday, Abby (Ya-Ping) Lee, the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv—Taiwan's mission to Israel—visited the central city of Bat Yam to witness firsthand the extensive destruction caused by an Iranian missile that hit the city a week earlier. She was accompanied by Bat Yam Mayor Zvika Brot and Members of Knesset Boaz Toporovsky, Efrat Rayten and Matan Kahana.

3 View gallery Taiwan envoy to Israel Abby Lee (center) surveying the damage in Bat Yam ( Photo: Foni Mesika )

“Immediately following the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, Taiwan was among the first to express solidarity and provide essential assistance,” Lee said during the visit. “And now, amid the difficult period of Iranian missile attacks, Taiwan is once again among the first to work with civil organizations to save lives. We are sending a very clear message of solidarity to our Israeli friends: You are not alone.”

Lee emphasized the shared values between Taiwan and Israel: “Taiwan and Israel share the same values and a belief in defending a way of life under threat. Though both are small nations, no country is too small to deserve freedom or to stand on the right side of history.”

The partnership between Taiwan’s representative office and the humanitarian organization Pitchon Lev offers a powerful example of solidarity in action. Pitchon Lev CEO Eli Cohen explained: “The purpose of the visit to Bat Yam is to bring hope to a scene of destruction. Our cooperation with Taiwan’s office began even before October 7 and continues now, driven by the deep commitment of Taiwan’s government and people to the people of Israel.”

3 View gallery Impact site in Bat Yam following ballistic missile launched from Iran ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Mayor Brot also expressed deep gratitude to the Taiwanese government: “This international support strengthens the municipality’s ability to respond immediately and comprehensively to residents in need. Our partnership with the Taiwanese office is a true example of international solidarity in a time of crisis.”

As part of the ongoing humanitarian partnership, the Taiwanese government donated an additional $160,000 to the ZAKA emergency response organization for the purchase of advanced mobile lighting equipment. This equipment will allow volunteers to operate swiftly and safely during nighttime rescue operations in areas hit by missile strikes.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, I’m honored to announce our partnership with the heroes of ZAKA and Israel’s national rescue teams, who work around the clock to save lives,” Lee said. “Taiwan and Israel not only share common values, but also a shared belief in providing humanitarian aid without conditions.”

3 View gallery Direct impact from Iranian ballistic missile leaves extensive damage at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

In a letter to Soroka Director-General Prof. Shlomi Codish, president of Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, Prof. Peter Slavin wrote: “During this time of crisis in Israel, Cedars-Sinai is proud to stand alongside Soroka Medical Center as a partner in healing. Our institution was founded by the Jewish community in Los Angeles to serve all those in need. It is an honor to support Soroka in this moment of great need.”

Prof. Slavin added: “Soroka is a cornerstone of Israel’s healthcare system, and we hope this donation helps your team meet the challenges ahead. The missile attacks on Be’er Sheva and other Israeli communities over the past two weeks have stirred many of us in the United States. To all affected by the violent Iranian assault, we wish a full and speedy recovery. Please know that we stand in solidarity with you and your team.”