Iran claims Mossad, monarchists behind drone strike on regime forces in Tehran

Iranian media reported an unusual Israeli drone attack in Tehran on Wednesday night, with the semiofficial Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the regime, saying Israeli drones struck security positions in the capital and killed about 10 security personnel.

According to the report, several members of Iran’s security forces and Basij, the militia linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were killed in the strikes at different locations across the capital. Fars said explosions and clashes were reported at several points in Tehran and that the targets were security checkpoints.

1 View gallery The target: security checkpoints manned by Basij militiamen ( Photo: Atta Kenare / AFP )

“This operation is a joint effort by the Mossad and monarchist elements to infiltrate terrorists and sabotage the country. This operation will fail,” a “knowledgeable source” was quoted as saying in the statement carried by the agency aligned with the mullah regime.

Before the reported attack, Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former shah , called on his supporters to stay home. “We are at a very critical stage in our final struggle. For your safety, leave the streets and remain in your homes,” Pahlavi said in a recorded statement.

“Continue to strike and not go to work,” he added. “Continue singing loudly at night to show your solidarity. To the army and law enforcement forces: this is your last opportunity to separate yourselves from the forces of repression and join the people.”

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former shah: 'We are now at a very critical stage in our final struggle'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the Iranian public. “In the coming days, we will create the conditions for you to take your fate into your own hands. Your dreams will create reality. When the right time comes—and it is approaching quickly—we will pass the torch to you,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF announced that dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by military intelligence, had completed large waves of strikes against Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran and other areas of Iran.