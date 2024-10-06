IDF thwarts drone strike off coast





IDF shoots down a drone off the Tel Aviv coast





The IDF said on Sunday that the Navy intercepted two UAVs launched from the north, in the northern Mediterranean. "In addition, a UAV launched from the East was intercepted by the IAF off the coast of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area." The military said no sirens were activated and no injuries were reported.

Earlier a barrage of some 40 rockets targeted the northern city of Kiryat Shmona while the IDF was reported to launch strikes on Beirut's Dahieh quarter, the Hezbollah stronghold in the city.

2 View gallery Explosions in an IDF strike on Beirut's Dahieh overnight Saturday ( Photo: Hussein Malla / AP )

The military said its Air Force conducted numerous targeted strikes against Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and terror infrastructure after steps were taken to prevent civilian casualties, including calls to evacuate.

IDF strikes Dahieh





At least eight strikes rocked Beirut's southern suburbs late on Saturday including close to the airport. Massive consecutive strikes hit the Dahieh, for 30 minutes, visible from several kilometers away eyewitnesses told Reuters.

2 View gallery IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh ( Photo: Hussein Malla / AP )

The strikes came after days of bombing by Israel of Beirut suburbs considered strongholds for Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and possibly his potential successor. A Lebanese security source said on Saturday that Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor, had been out of contact since Friday, after an Israeli airstrike near the city's international airport that was reported to have targeted him.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: