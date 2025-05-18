Officials voice 'cautious optimism' as ceasefire talks in Qatar continue

Cautious optimism surrounds ongoing negotiations in Doha, though it remains unclear whether recent "shifts" in the talks will be enough to secure a hostage deal before Israel intensifies its military campaign in Gaza .

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that there has been "slight progress" in discussions aimed at ending the war. Another Israeli source told Ynet that negotiations are continuing, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding marathon meetings with Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s envoy, and his negotiating team .

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Under Netanyahu’s directive, the negotiating team is working around the clock to exhaust every possibility for a deal—whether through the Witkoff framework or in the broader context of ending the fighting, which would include the release of all hostages, the expulsion of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of Gaza.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir quickly criticized the statement, but Israeli officials downplayed its significance, saying it contained no new developments.

“If Hamas suddenly agrees to surrender under the conditions we’ve set, of course we’ll pursue an end to the war. We’ve said this countless times,” one official noted.

“We’ve conveyed to the mediators and Witkoff what we’re willing to agree to and are waiting for a response,” the source added. “We’re giving Hamas a chance to climb down from the tree before we launch a broader operation in Gaza. A deal may be reached after the fighting begins, but the terms will be worse for Hamas. It’s in their interest to release the hostages now and secure a deal.”

Though no formal deadline has been set, Israeli officials stressed that “time is running out.” Hamas is reportedly demanding guarantees that the war will end, but Israel is unwilling to make such a commitment. Talks are currently focused on the first phase of the Witkoff framework. If that succeeds, further negotiations may address the release of remaining hostages and an end to the war.

“We are open to negotiating the terms of ending the war, but our conditions are clear: the return of all hostages, the complete disarmament of Gaza, and the exile of Hamas leaders,” the official said. “If Hamas agrees to those terms now, the matter is resolved.”

The only proposal currently on the table is the Witkoff framework, which includes the release of 10 living hostages. “We’re trying to reach a balanced agreement on ending the war. Hamas is demanding far-reaching international guarantees, including a UN Security Council resolution, which we cannot provide. We are working to craft an acceptable formula that would allow us to begin negotiations without committing to end the war in advance.”