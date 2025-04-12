Katz warns Gazans' offensive expanding, says Israel can help those who want to leave

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a message to the residents of the Gaza Strip on Saturday that the military offensive will spread across the Strip and they would have to leave their homes. If you want to leave for other countries, he said, "We are working on making that possible for you according to the plan put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump."
The minister said in his message that the IDF has cut off the southern areas from the rest of the Strip after completing its deployment on the Morag Corridor. "The entire area from the Philadelphi Corridor to the Morag Corridor will be added to the security buffer zone," he said, adding that now troops will operate in other areas of Gaza.
The IDF Arabic language spokesperson told residents of neighborhoods in Khan Younis to leave for safety ahead of an IDF strike following rocket fire from the area. "Terror groups are responsible for you having to evacuate and the suffering of civilians," Lieutenant Colonel Avihai Adrai said in a post. "We will attack with force the areas from where the rockets were launched.
The IDF said earlier that troops have taken full control of the Morag Corridor and have encircled Rafah city in the south. "Over the past 24 hours, the 36th Division’s troops completed the establishment of the Morag route, separating the Rafah and Khan Yunis Brigades," the military said in a statement.
Soon after the military's statement was released, three rockets were launched from the area of Khan Younis at Israeli communities along the border. The IDF said the rockets were intercepted and no injuries were reported.
