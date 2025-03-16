Netanyahu says decided to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Sunday and informed him of his intention to fire him. The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Netanyahu will bring the matter for a vote in the cabinet meeting this week to end Bar's term at the head of the internal security service.

According to sources in the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu tried to get Bar to resign, but when he refused he decided to fire him.

2 View gallery Ronen Bar, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Ido Erez, Yair Sagi )

Bar said he would remain at the head of Shin Bet until the return of all the hostages. "Head of Shin Bet must have the trust of the Israeli people and that is the basis of all of my actions and decisions. The prime minister's expectation for personal confidence and trust is contrary to public interest and violates the Shin Bet law and the values that lead the organization and its people," he said in a statement.

After the Shin Bet conducted an investigation of its own failings Bar said finding the truth was among the values of the Shin Bet. "The public has a right to know what led to the massacre and the collapse of Israel's concept of security.

Bar, has taken responsibility for the failings of the Shin Bet leading into the Hamas massacre of October 7, and has been advocating for a national commission of inquiry into the failings of the government, the IDF and the security agencies, while Netanyahu refuses to establish such a commission and has yet to assume responsibility for his own role and failings as the prime minister who has been in power for the better part of the past 17 years.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

In a video statement, Netanyahu said that he had over time, increasingly lost confidence in Bar and that trust in the head of the domestic security service was especially crucial at a time of war.

The dismissal of the Shin Bet chief will be argued in the courts because of a conflict of interest that the prime minister is in, as the Shin Bet has been investigating allegations that close aides of Netanyahu, who work at the PMO, have worked on behalf of Qatar. The Shin Bet was also investigating allegations that a spokesperson for the prime minister leaked misinformation to foreign media during the war.

2 View gallery Gali Baharav-Miara ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

The Attorney General's Office submitted a letter to the prime minister outlining the need for due process before he can fire Bar. According to the letter, Netanyahu must bring before the Attorney General his intention to fire the security chief for consideration. It also states that although the government has the authority to remove the head of the Shin Bet, the decision to begin the process is an administrative one and must be carried out in accordance with existing practices regarding all law enforcement agencies. The assistant AG who signed the letter said further that the prime minister must present relevant reasons for the firing with a strong factual basis, void of any outside considerations and in accordance with the law.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that Netanyahu decided to fire Bar because the Shin Bet was investigating his close aids and their involvement with Qatar. "Bar said many times that he will resign and assume his responsibility for the failings in the Oct. massacre, after the return of the hostages. He is a professional, has been leading the negotiations and his sacking at this time is irresponsible and a lack of commitment to the fate of the hostages."

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

Lapid said the decision of the prime minister is shameful after Bar had dedicated his life to the security of Israel and its citizens. "This is proof of a moral breakdown," he said. "Netanyahu once again puts his private interests above those of the country and its security. He will not succeed in placing the blame for the failings leading to the massacre on the security agencies. He is first and foremost responsible." Lapid said his party will appeal to the court against the firing of Ronen Bar.

Members of Netanyahu's coalition hailed the decision to sack the Shin Bet chief.