How the hostage exchange will look like: From two points, early in the morning

The fourth phase of the hostage release deal is expected to take place early Saturday morning, with Keith Siegel, Ofer Calderon, and Yarden Bibas set to be freed after 484 days in captivity. The three, abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza and Kibbutz Nir Oz, will likely be released from two different locations in Gaza—one from Gaza City and the other from Khan Younis.
Bibas' wife, Shiri, and their two children, Kfir and Ariel, remain in captivity. Israeli officials have demanded a clear answer from Hamas regarding their status after they were not released in the initial phases of the deal, which prioritized women and children. Their absence has intensified fears about their condition, but no new information has been provided.
After an initial medical assessment, the released hostages will be transported to Sourasky Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center. Barzilai Medical Center and Soroka Medical Center are on standby for emergency care if needed. As in previous releases, IDF forces will escort the hostages out of Gaza, bringing them to the reception center in Re’im, where they will receive preliminary treatment and reunite with their families before being transferred to hospitals for further evaluation.
As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners—nine serving life sentences and 81 others with long-term sentences. However, Hamas’ Prisoners Affairs Office in Gaza has published a list of 183 names, including 18 life-sentence prisoners, 54 inmates serving lengthy terms, and 111 Gazan detainees arrested after October 7.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Among the notable names are Shadi Amouri, serving 17 life sentences for orchestrating the 2002 Megiddo Junction car bombing that killed 17 people; Ashraf Abu Srour, convicted of fatally shooting Israeli soldier Shahar Vekret near Rachel’s Tomb in 2000; and Ahmed Salim, a Fatah militant involved in the 2002 murder of Israeli couple Avi and Avital Wolanski in the West Bank.
According to the list, 150 prisoners will be sent to Gaza, including seven lifers to be deported there, while 32 will be released to the West Bank. One prisoner, an Egyptian national, will be repatriated to Egypt. Israeli security forces are preparing for the release, aiming to prevent celebratory gatherings in the West Bank. For example, Border Police forces intervened in Abu Dis on Friday night after reports of planned festivities for a life-sentenced prisoner’s release.
Meanwhile, the Rafah border crossing is expected to open on Saturday to allow the evacuation of wounded Palestinians—mostly Hamas operatives—to Egypt. Reports suggest up to 50 wounded individuals will be transferred daily, each accompanied by three escorts, totaling 200 people per day.
Transfers will require approval from Israeli security agencies and Egyptian authorities. The deal also allows for additional Palestinian children to be evacuated if approved by Israel, which is unlikely to oppose such requests.
As of now, 82 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, 23 of whom are expected to be freed in upcoming exchanges under the first phase of the agreement. Of those, 15 are alive, while eight are deceased. The remains of the fallen hostages are scheduled to be returned in the final two stages of the deal.