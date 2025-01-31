Hostages Keith Siegel, Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas set to be released on Saturday

After 484 days in Hamas captivity, Israeli hostages Keith Siegel, 65, Ofer Calderon, 54, and Yarden Bibas, 35, are set to be released tomorrow in the fourth handover of Israel’s deal with Hamas.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that Hamas provided the list to Qatari and Egyptian mediators and was then approved by Israel after the hostages’ families were notified.
Hamas is still holding 82 hostages, 23 of whom are set for release in the next handovers of the deal’s first phase. Of these, 15 are alive and eight are deceased. The living hostages will be freed first.
Before Saturday’s release, the Rafah crossing is expected to open on Friday for the evacuation of wounded Palestinians to Egypt, most of them being Hamas terrorists. Meetings are taking place in Cairo between Palestinian Authority and Egyptian officials on reopening the crossing.
A Palestinian team will meet with European representatives and Hamas is expected to provide lists of its wounded members.
The agreement allows for the daily transfer of 50 wounded Palestinians and three escorts per patient — totaling 200 people — pending approval from Israel’s Shin Bet and Egypt. A clause permits the transfer of additional children with Israeli approval, which is expected to be granted.
This follows the release of the last female IDF lookout in captivity, Agam Berger, along with Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes from southern Gaza.
Their release was delayed after a mob surrounded their vehicle for an extended period, prompting Israel to protest to mediators, temporarily halt the release of Palestinian prisoners and receive assurances that such incidents would not recur.