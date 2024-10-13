IDF refrains from attacks on Beirut after Biden, Netanyahu call

The IDF has not conducted any airstrikes on Beirut since U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone last Wednesday, for the first time since Iran's ballistic missile strike on Israel.
Biden reportedly told Netanyahu to reduce its attacks on civilian populated areas, especially in and around the Lebanese capital.
Israeli jets last attacked Beirut in an attempt to assassinate senior Hezbollah member Wafiq Safa. The IDF said he had been killed in the strike on an area outside Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the city, the Dahieh. Saudi media claimed he was killed in the strike.
Lebanese health officials said 18 people were killed and 92 injured in the attack on the center of the city, the third time that the IDF struck targets outside Dahieh since the war began.
Meanwhile, in South Lebanon, the IDF was expanding its operations and calling on residents of villages there to evacuate. Forces uncovered a shaft leading to a tunnel near the border after other tunnels were found.
The military also said it was surprised by the amount of arms and equipment found so near Israeli border communities, in preparation for an invasion of Israel by Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit.
Hezbollah continued to target Israel on Sunday including Acre and Haifa and their surrounding areas. No injuries or damage to the cities were reported.
