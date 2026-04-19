Opening Jerusalem embassy and lighting Independence Day torch: Argentina's president arrives in Israel

Argentine President Javier Milei is set to arrive in Israel on Sunday for a visit marking the opening of Argentina’s embassy in Jerusalem. During the trip, he is expected to light a torch at the Independence Day ceremony and announce a direct flight route to Buenos Aires.
On the first evening of his visit, the Argentine president is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two will announce the launch of a direct El Al flight between Ben Gurion Airport and Buenos Aires, expected to begin operating later this year. The government has also approved a special budget to enable the route.
During the meeting, Netanyahu and Milei will sign memorandums of understanding on defense and artificial intelligence, as well as the “Isaac Accords” — an initiative by the Argentine president modeled on the Abraham Accords. The aim of the “Isaac Accords” is to bring Latin American countries closer to Israel, with backing from the United States.
Netanyahu is expected to accompany Milei to the rehearsal for the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony. However, contrary to earlier plans, the president will not attend the ceremony itself, which will take place Tuesday evening, and will instead return to Argentina on Tuesday afternoon. The public will be able to see him via footage from the rehearsal.
The announcement of Milei’s selection to light a torch on Independence Day stated that “Milei, who has led Argentina over the past two and a half years, has expressed his support for Israel through a series of leadership decisions — from recognizing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations, to efforts to secure the release of hostages, the decision to rename ‘Palestine Street’ as ‘Bibas Family Street,’ and his determined fight in international forums against antisemitism and in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.”
Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the torch-lighting ceremony, said: “In these complex times we are living through, the State of Israel has found in Buenos Aires a true friend and a devoted partner. President Javier Milei is among the most prominent leaders of the free world and one of Israel’s closest allies, a true friend and a genuine Zionist, a model of partnership, loyalty and appreciation for the Jewish people, and one of the greatest friends of the Jewish people. His selection reflects the deep gratitude felt by all Israeli citizens for his leadership and our great pride in the warm and close ties between Israel and Argentina.”