IDF soldier falls in Gaza: 'Fought bravely, fell as a courageous warrior'

The IDF said on Wednesday that Staff Sergeant Stav Halfon, from Petah Tikva, fell in Gaza. Halfo, 20, was shot and critically injured by sniper fire in the southern part of the Strip and later died of his wounds.
He was the fourth IDF soldier to fall in the fighting in Gaza in the past week.
Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said earlier that the battle against the Hamas terror group in Gaza is part of Israel's multi-front war. "We are in the midst of a significant military operation to remove the existential threat from the state of Israel," Zamir said in a meeting with IDF commanders in the Southern Command.
"It is now clear that there is a line between Iran and all other fronts. Dealing blows to Iran means blows to its entire axis - from Yemen through all other proxies, including Hamas."
Hamas launched a rocket from Gaza toward Israeli communities along the border in the evening on Wednesday. The IDF said it landed in an open area and did not cause any damage or injury.