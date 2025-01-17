Netanyahu seeks US visit, promises from Trump on Iran

Behind-the-scenes discussions have been taking place in recent days on a possible visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, a few days after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Several dates are being considered, though nothing has been finalized. It’s expected that the visit could happen as early as February, with the timing also dependent on Netanyahu’s health condition.
Trump reportedly mentioned in private conversations that Netanyahu would be the first or one of the first world leaders to be invited to the White House. Such an invitation would also serve as a gesture by Trump toward Netanyahu, especially after his willingness to agree to the hostage and cease-fire deal in Gaza.
The visit holds significant importance for Netanyahu for several reasons: It would mark his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague issued an arrest warrant against him. A visit to the U.S. would project “business as usual” and demonstrate strong coordination between Israel and the U.S. against the ICC.
The visit also presents an opportunity for Netanyahu to coordinate on key issues of shared interest between the two nations, including addressing Iran's nuclear program, post-war plans for Gaza, normalization with Saudi Arabia, the situation in Syria, continuing the cease-fire in Lebanon and discussions on the next U.S.-Israel security memorandum.
The current agreement, signed during Barack Obama’s administration, is set to expire in 2028 and Israel hopes to negotiate a similarly generous memorandum with Trump. Currently, Israel receives $3.8 billion annually in U.S. security aid.
Iran is expected to top Netanyahu’s agenda. The partnership between Israel and the U.S. under Trump’s leadership opens unprecedented opportunities to address the Iranian threat through diplomatic negotiations, economic pressure and credible military threats.
During Trump’s previous term, he applied immense economic pressure on Iran, though it wasn’t supported by a credible military threat, which may now change.
An American official noted that Israel is in its strongest security and strategic position since the Six-Day War in 1967. Israel must capitalize on its military achievements — such as the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, senior Hezbollah figures Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif in Gaza — and turn these into strategic gains.