'Rivers of blood' protest outside IDF chief's home

Dozens of activists from the left-wing movement Standing Together demonstrated Thursday afternoon outside the home of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, joined, they said, by reservists from the group Soldiers for the Hostages. The activists poured red paint in front of Zamir’s residence.
According to the demonstrators, the paint symbolized “the rivers of blood that will be spilled if Israel invades Gaza again, endangering the hostages and killing innocent people.”
In a statement, Standing Together said: “The chief of staff and senior officers, both current and former, have warned against conquering Gaza City, which will certainly lead to the killing of innocents, endanger the lives of the hostages and the soldiers. The conquest of Gaza City is a continuation of the failed military campaign that killed hostages and civilians — and it is an illegal order, a black flag waving over it.”
The movement added: “To bring everyone home, we must leave Gaza. When will we say enough?”