'You have the power to make history': Families, former hostages appeal to Trump for 50 captives

Watch the video: Naama Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, Doron Steinbrecher, Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud and Iair Horn along with Michal Lobanov, warn time is running out, describing harsh conditions, constant fear and the risk of death if fighting expands