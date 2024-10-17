Sinwar hid in Rafah tunnel alongside six hostages executed by Hamas

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was likely killed in an IDF raid Thursday, had been in a Rafah tunnel with six Israeli hostages—Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat and Alex Lobanov—who were executed by their captors in late August.
Israeli authorities have evidence placing Sinwar in the tunnel where the hostages were held, though it remains unclear when he left. The IDF is investigating whether the hostages were killed during his escape.
The bodies of the six hostages were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of their bodies, with signs of mistreatment. Some bore indications of prior injuries from their initial capture that had been treated. One of the hostages showed signs of being tied up, and the condition of the bodies suggested they had been neglected for an extended period.
Sinwar's death came during a surprise encounter in Gaza, where IDF soldiers killed three terrorists, initially unaware that one of them was Sinwar. His identity was later confirmed, and his body is being transported to Israel.
Michal Lobanov, the widow of Alex Lobanov, reacted to the news on Instagram, writing: "Keeping such a huge secret inside, knowing he surrounded himself with you, our angels—he chose you, he killed you, he destroyed our lives. My love, now my circle is complete. Nothing will ease the pain, but now you can celebrate up there. Celebrate, it's over. But please, let the hostages come home. This victory isn’t sweet without them."
Gil Dikman, cousin of Carmel Gat, added: "The account isn’t settled until the last hostage is returned."
