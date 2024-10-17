850 Sinwar

Sinwar hid in Rafah tunnel alongside six hostages executed by Hamas

Hamas leader reportedly hid in same tunnel as hostages Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat and Alex Lobanov before they were killed by captors in August; IDF investigating whether hostages murdered during Sinwar’s escape

Nadav Eyal|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage
IDF
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas hostages
Hamas
Gaza
tunnels
Rafah
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was likely killed in an IDF raid Thursday, had been in a Rafah tunnel with six Israeli hostages—Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat and Alex Lobanov—who were executed by their captors in late August.
Israeli authorities have evidence placing Sinwar in the tunnel where the hostages were held, though it remains unclear when he left. The IDF is investigating whether the hostages were killed during his escape.
2 View gallery
מימין למעלה: הרש גולדברג-פולין, עדן ירושלמי, אורי דנינו. מימין למטה: אלמוג סרסוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנובמימין למעלה: הרש גולדברג-פולין, עדן ירושלמי, אורי דנינו. מימין למטה: אלמוג סרסוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנוב
From top left: Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi
(Photo: Courtesy of the families)
The bodies of the six hostages were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of their bodies, with signs of mistreatment. Some bore indications of prior injuries from their initial capture that had been treated. One of the hostages showed signs of being tied up, and the condition of the bodies suggested they had been neglected for an extended period.
Sinwar's death came during a surprise encounter in Gaza, where IDF soldiers killed three terrorists, initially unaware that one of them was Sinwar. His identity was later confirmed, and his body is being transported to Israel.
2 View gallery
הספר שכתב יחיא סינווארהספר שכתב יחיא סינוואר
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Israeli public rejoices amid reports of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death

Michal Lobanov, the widow of Alex Lobanov, reacted to the news on Instagram, writing: "Keeping such a huge secret inside, knowing he surrounded himself with you, our angels—he chose you, he killed you, he destroyed our lives. My love, now my circle is complete. Nothing will ease the pain, but now you can celebrate up there. Celebrate, it's over. But please, let the hostages come home. This victory isn’t sweet without them."
Gil Dikman, cousin of Carmel Gat, added: "The account isn’t settled until the last hostage is returned."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""