Live: After evacuation order, IDF strikes Yemen's main airport

Sanaa International Airport, Yemen's main air gateway, was "struck and completely destroyed," local media reported on Tuesday. Israeli officials confirmed the reports.

Earlier, the IDF issued an unprecedented direct warning in Arabic, calling on all individuals near Sanaa International Airport in Yemen to evacuate immediately, citing a potential threat to their safety.

The statement, delivered by IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee, included a map and a blunt message: “Urgent warning to everyone in the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport: We urge you to evacuate the airport area immediately and to warn others nearby to do the same. Failure to do so endangers your lives.”

Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported that “Israeli warplanes have entered Yemeni airspace.”

Earlier, Saudi network Al Arabiya cited regional sources estimating that “an airstrike on the airport is expected within the hour,” and reported that airport staff had begun evacuating.

Al Hadath also cited sources saying that roads leading to the airport had been closed and that “panic has spread among residents and shop workers in the vicinity of the airfield,” along with significant movement of people fleeing the area.

The military released on Tuesday afternoon new footage of Monday's airstrikes in Yemen, including target maps and in-flight refueling of fighter jets. “The IDF is determined to continue striking forcefully against anyone who poses a threat to the citizens and residents of the State of Israel, at any range required,” said the military spokesperson.

Following the strike, the IDF confirmed that around 20 fighter jets attacked dozens of targets linked to the Houthi regime in and around the port city of Hodeidah—over 1,200 miles from Israeli territory. According to the military, the strike came in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, including the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and drones.

The terror infrastructure hit at the Hodeidah port, he said, serves as a major source of income for the Houthi regime. “The Hodeidah port is used to transfer Iranian weapons, military equipment, and other materials for terror purposes,” the IDF said. It added that another target was a concrete factory in Bajil, east of Hodeidah, which the Houthis use as a key economic asset and for building tunnels and military infrastructure. “Striking this facility directly impacts the regime’s economy and military buildup,” the spokesperson added.

The IDF’s decision to issue a public evacuation alert in Arabic—directly addressing civilians in Yemen—is highly unusual and underscores the escalating tensions between Israel and the Houthis. It also suggests further military action may be imminent.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , have repeatedly warned that continued Houthi attacks will not go unanswered.