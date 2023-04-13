Chaim Topol used to spy for Mossad, his family says

His son, Omer Topol, said in a conversation with Ynet that "Dad was a friend of Rafi Eitan and Mossad agent Zvi Malchin, and they used him when they needed to," the son said. "His status in those years was that of an international star, and he could go anywhere he wanted. He had the ability to deliver documents and take pictures without anyone questioning anything," he said, "but he was no James Bond or anything like that," he said.