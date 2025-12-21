IDF chief names pick for Navy commander amid deepening standoff with defense minister

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday publicly urged the swift appointment of Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel as the next commander of the Israeli Navy, spotlighting an ongoing dispute with Defense Minister Israel Katz that has delayed several senior military nominations.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the change of leadership at the IDF Planning Directorate, Zamir praised Harel’s operational experience and said he hoped his nomination as navy chief would be approved “very soon.” Harel, who concluded his term as head of the directorate, is currently without a new post due to the stalled decision.
Zamir’s comments were widely seen as a direct appeal amid ongoing tensions with Katz, who has blocked multiple senior appointments, including the military attaché to Washington and the heads of the navy and air force.
“Your experience — from soldier and naval officer to senior command roles — makes you a capable and strategic leader,” Zamir told Harel. “You are ready to command the naval arm.”
Zamir also credited Harel and the Planning Directorate for their role during recent fighting with Iran, saying the IDF achieved major strategic gains against Tehran-backed threats. He emphasized that the directorate’s coordination and force-building efforts were key to Israel’s preparedness.
While the IDF has avoided commenting publicly on the internal disputes, sources say Katz’s refusal to approve Zamir’s nominees stems from disagreements over appointments — including his push to name his own military secretary, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, to the Washington post.
The impasse has created a rare rift at the top of Israel’s security establishment, with critical roles left in limbo as regional tensions remain high.