Accident at Iran's sensitive military Parchin site kills one engineer

An engineer died and another employee was injured after an accident on Wednesday in a research center at the Parchin military site affiliated with Iran's Defense Ministry, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

Fars news said investigations into the cause of the accident were underway.

2 View gallery Satellite imagery of the facility in Parchin ( Photo: Google Earth, GeoEye )

Situated 60km (37 miles) southeast of Tehran, Parchin is a sensitive military site housing several industrial and research units, where Western security services believe Iran carried out tests related to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago.

In 2015, Tehran allowed the UN nuclear watchdog to take environmental samples at the military site to assess "possible military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear program.

Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

In June 2020, an explosion caused by a tank leak occurred in the same area at a gas storage facility.

2 View gallery Nuclear facility, in Arak, Iran ( Photo: AFP )

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Iran has used classified documents from the UN's nuclear watchdog to cover up and conceal work on nuclear weapons

The New York-based daily cited Middle East intelligence officials and documents examined by it in its report.