Norway professor hails Oct. 7 massacre as 'the most beautiful thing that happened this century'

Bassem Hussein, a professor of engineering at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, called the October 7 massacre “the most beautiful thing that happened this century.” Hussein, who is of Palestinian origin and whose family lives in Gaza, made the remarks at an event held at Norway’s largest university, which was filmed and posted on YouTube.

Bassem Hussein, a professor of engineering at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, called the October 7 massacre “the most beautiful thing that happened this century.” Hussein, who is of Palestinian origin and whose family lives in Gaza, made the remarks at an event held at Norway’s largest university, which was filmed and posted on YouTube.

Bassem Hussein, a professor of engineering at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, called the October 7 massacre “the most beautiful thing that happened this century.” Hussein, who is of Palestinian origin and whose family lives in Gaza, made the remarks at an event held at Norway’s largest university, which was filmed and posted on YouTube.

Shocking glorification of terror by Prof. Bassem Hussein from Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The 7/10 attack was the "most beautiful thing that happened this century", he said last week. This Hamas supporter cannot continue teaching Norway's students @NTNU pic.twitter.com/hyWtFHjP9T