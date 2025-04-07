IDF hits terrorist posing as journalist who filmed October 7 massacre

Israeli forces targeted a Hamas operative early Monday near Khan Younis in southern Gaza who they say masqueraded as a journalist and participated in the October 7 massacre.
The man, Hassan Aslih, survived the strike, which the IDF and Shin Bet security agency said was aimed at eliminating a key figure in the Khan Younis Brigade of Hamas who exploited media credentials to aid and broadcast the assault.
According to Israeli intelligence, Aslih infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 attacks while disguised as a journalist. He live-streamed footage of a burning Israeli tank near the border and later uploaded videos of looting, arson and killings on social media.
According to a joint statement, Aslih was not a journalist, but a terrorist operating undercover. Aslih previously worked for CNN following the attack but was dismissed after his ties to Hamas were uncovered.
Palestinian news agency Shehab reported that three people, including two journalists, were killed in a strike on what it claimed was a "journalists' tent" outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The tent reportedly belonged to the Palestine TV channel, affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Eight others were reportedly wounded.
The IDF said it used precision-guided munitions and extensive aerial surveillance to minimize civilian harm. “We will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops,” the military said.
The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny over the role of journalists in Gaza. A 2023 investigation by media watchdog HonestReporting found that several Gaza-based reporters working for international media outlets—including AFP, AP, Reuters and The New York Times—participated in Hamas-organized events such as “Loyalty Day for Palestinian Journalists.” These events aimed to align media coverage with Hamas messaging.
According to the report, some journalists received awards and accolades from Hamas leaders. Aslih was among them, reportedly honored by former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and seen accompanying armed terrorists on a motorcycle while holding a grenade. He was also photographed receiving a kiss from Sinwar and later received a cash prize for his media activities.
The IDF and Shin Bet emphasized that the use of press credentials to mask terrorist activities poses a serious threat, both to Israeli security and to the integrity of journalism in conflict zones.